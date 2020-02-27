Warner Reappointed Captain of Sunrisers Hyderbad

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Explosive Australian batsman David Warner was on Thursday reinstated as captain of the of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming season starting March 29.

"I am thrilled to be given the captaincy for this coming IPL 2020. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to lead the side once again," Warner said in a video posted by the Sunrisers Hyderbad.

Warner, who led the Sunrisers to tile win in 2016, takes over from New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

"I'd like to thank Kane (Williamson) for the way you guys led the team throughout the last couple of years and I'd be leaning on you guys for support," he added.

The 33-year-old had stepped down as captain after he was barred from participating in the 2018 season of the tournament in the aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Warner served a one-year ban for his role and returned to international cricket before last year's World Cup.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)