'We Fear for Our Lives when We Travel on IndiGo, GoAir Airlines': Congress Leader Pratap Singh Bajwa

By Ashoke RajNew Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa, who on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the need to ensure airline safety said he and other members of his family "feared for their lives" whenever they had to travel on airlines such as IndiGo and GoAir due to rising cases of snags reported on their planes."My family and I fear for our lives when we are travelling on IndiGo and GoAir airlines due to rising cases of snag reported in their aircraft's engine," Bajwa told ANI.Further, he said: "Aviation sector in India is growing, lakhs and crores are being invested in this sector but unfortunately we are not concerned about safety parameters. The passenger safety should be of paramount importance keeping in line with global standards of safety."The Congress leader recalled that when Boeing 737Max had crashed twice, then India had banned the Max aircraft.Bajwa also said he only flies "GoAir and IndiGo when there are no other alternate airlines available putting my life at stake in the name of Lord Ram (Ram Bharose)."India's aviation watchdog Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier issued directives to IndiGo and GoAir to replace Airbus 320 Neo, Pratt and Whitney engine.Airbus A320 NEO aircraft, fitted with two PW1100G-JM engines, are operated by Indigo Airlines and Go Air. Indigo Airlines inducted the first A320 NEO aircraft in March 2016 and at present, have 92 such aircraft in its fleet. Go Air inducted the first A320Neo aircraft in May 2016 and presently have 35 such aircraft in its fleet. At present, there are 127 such aircraft in India and 436 aircraft operating globally. (ANI)

