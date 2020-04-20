Women Self Help Groups at the Forefront to Provide Handmade Masks in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Women from self-help groups are earning over Rs 500 per day each by making masks in the state at the rate of Rs 3.5 per mask, said Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday.This comes in the backdrop of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's directives to provide them employment to overcome the COVID-19 crisis."The masks being manufactured by women are being distributed in the Red Zones and will soon cater to the needs of others also. The women's groups have prepared 7.28 lakh masks till date," said Chief Minister's Office in a statement.They plan to increase the output to 30 lakh per day in four to five daysThe statement said the CM personally supervised and formally launched the manufacture of masks at his residence today."Nearly 40,000 lady tailors from among the self-help groups have been selected and the work of making masks has been taken up on a war-footing. The details regarding the same are being uploaded to realtime data," it added. The initiative is part of the Chief Minister's decision to supply 16 crore masks in the state, with three masks per head, for curbing the spread of the virus. (ANI)

