Women's T20 WC: Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole Shine in England's 42-run Win over Pakistan

Canberra [Australia], Feb 28 (ANI): England bowlers Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole guided the side to a 42-run win against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Manuka Oval here on Friday.This was England's second straight win in the tournament after losing the first game to South Africa.Glenn and Shrubsole bagged three wickets each and bundled out Pakistan for 116 in 19.4 overs.Chasing 159, Pakistan had a poor start as they lost opener Muneeba Ali (10) in the third over to Shrubsole. Javeria Khan and skipper Bismah Maroof stitched a 24-run stand for the second wicket. The latter was claimed by Katherine Brunt in the sixth over after she had scored just four runs.In the next over, Javeria (16) was bowled by Glenn, this left Pakistan at 3-39 in 6.3 overs. Iram Javed (4) and Nida Dar (5), and Umaima Sohail (7) failed to leave their mark on the scoreboard.Sidra Nawaz and Aliya Riaz put together a much-needed 39-run partnership for the seventh wicket. The former was scalped by Sophie Ecclestone in the 18th over. Riaz's 41-run knock could not take her side over the line and the team suffered its first loss of the event.Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and asked England to bat. Skipper Heather Knight's knock of 62 runs and Natalie Sciver's 36 runs helped the side post a moderate total of 158/7 in the allotted twenty overs.For Pakistan, Aiman Anwer bagged three wickets while Nida Dar got two.Brief scores: England 158/7 (Heather Knight 62, Aiman Anwer 3-30) defeat Pakistan 116 all out (Aliya Riaz 41, Anya Shrubsole 3-25) by 42 runs. (ANI)

