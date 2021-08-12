On the occasion of World Elephant Day on Thursday, actors Dia Mirza and Shruti Haasan, who are quite vocal about environmental causes, requested everyone to help protect elephants for maintaining the biodiversity of rainforests. Taking to Instagram, Dia penned a lengthy post explaining how human-elephant conflict has posed a major threat to elephants. World Elephant Day 2021 Wishes: Netizens Share Messages, Quotes & Images on Twitter To Highlight The Plight Of The Incredible Animal.

"Let's celebrate these incredible sentient beings today and every day. On this #WorldElephantDay pledge your support to protect and secure the #RightOfPassage to save our #Elephants. Elephants are the gardeners of forests and have walked our Earth for Millenia but now because of human interference that has lead to fragmented forests, loss of forest cover, poaching, roads and highways our Elephants are in peril. Remember every being we share this planet with must be protected to secure the balance of our fragile ecological system that in turn provides us humans with all that we need to survive. Clean Air, water, food, peace, and health," she wrote. #Elephants in #Delhi Zoo Were Given Special Food on #WorldElephantDay … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

Shruti Haasan, who recently joined the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) India as a brand ambassador, has announced, "a unique art exhibition by @WWFIndia dedicated to the playful pachyderms." "Make way for Little Trunkets. I am pleased to announce a unique art exhibition by @WWFIndia dedicated to the playful pachyderms. This #WorldElephantDay, let's together aim to support the conservation of the mighty Asian elephant," she tweeted.

Dia Mirza's Instagram Post on World Elephant Day

Shruti Haasan on World Elephant Day

Shruti Haasan on World Elephant Day (Photo Credits: Instagram)

World Elephant Day celebrated on August 12 is an international annual event, dedicated to the preservation and protection of the world's elephants. The goal of World Elephant Day is to create awareness on elephant conservation and to share knowledge and positive solutions for the better protection and management of wild and captive elephants.

