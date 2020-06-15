Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | 18 People Injured in Turkey Earthquake

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:28 AM IST
World. (File Image)

Ankara [Turkey], June 15 (Sputnik/ANI): At least 18 people have suffered injuries in an earthquake of 5.7 magnitudes that stuck the eastern Turkish province of Bingol on Sunday.

The earthquake struck the Karliova district of Bingol earlier on Sunday, causing the local gendarmerie observation tower to collapse. The initially reported toll of casualties included one person killed and nine others injured.

Also Read | Italian Journalist Indro Montanelli's Statue Defaced, Tagged With Words 'Racist', 'Rapist'.

"The earthquake left 18 people injured, none of them in critical condition," Oktay told journalists, adding that the assessment of damage inflicted was underway.

According to the Turkish vice president, the quake produced 46 aftershocks of lower magnitude.

Also Read | Poland Army 'Accidentally Occupied' Czech Republic Border Region in May Amid Misunderstanding Over COVID-19 Curbs.

Earthquakes in Turkey's east are commonplace as it is the country's most seismically active region. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

