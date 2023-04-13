Bangonay, April 13: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck 4 km East Southeast of Bangonay, Philippines on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Earthquake in Philippines: Quake of Magnitude 4.5 On Richter Scale Hits Litayan.

The earthquake occurred at 21:34:27 (UTC+05:30) and hit Bangonay, Philippines at a depth of 16.5 km, the USGS informed. Earthquake in Peru: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Strikes Atiquipa.

The earthquake's epicentre was 9.296°N and 125.590°E, respectively. No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

