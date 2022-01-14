Jakarta, January 14: An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's capital Jakarta, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Friday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.6, Occurred on 14-01-2022, 14:35:46 IST, Lat: -6.71 & Long: 105.40, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 169km WSW of Jakarta, Indonesia," NCS tweeted. Also Read | Terrorists Exploiting COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions, Recruiting via Virtual Platforms, Says UN Report.

National Center for Seismology's Tweet

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.

