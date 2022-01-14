Jakarta, January 14: An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's capital Jakarta, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Friday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.6, Occurred on 14-01-2022, 14:35:46 IST, Lat: -6.71 & Long: 105.40, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 169km WSW of Jakarta, Indonesia," NCS tweeted. Also Read | Terrorists Exploiting COVID-19 Pandemic Restrictions, Recruiting via Virtual Platforms, Says UN Report.

There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.

