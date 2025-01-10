Tel Aviv [Israel], January 10 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of a 48-hour operation in the Jordan Valley region, part of a broader counter-terrorism effort across Judea and Samaria this past week.

During operations in the Jordan Valley, the Israeli Air Force eliminated two militants on January 7. Special forces, including undercover units, arrested nine suspects and seized weapons, explosives, and military equipment.

Also Read | Donald Trump Sentenced to 'Unconditional Discharge': Judge Sentences US President-Elect in New York Hush Money Case but Declines To Impose Punishment.

Throughout the week, security forces operating in the Judea and Samaria Division arrested dozens more suspects and neutralized two militants in close combat. The operations resulted in the confiscation of seven weapons and hundreds of thousands of shekels in terror-linked funds.

The IDF continues to pursue suspects responsible for the January 6 shooting attack in the Palestinian village of Al-Funduq, which killed three Israelis and wounded six more.

Also Read | Wayfair Layoffs: US-Based E-Commerce Company Plans To Reduce Global Workforce by 3% Affecting Hundreds of Employees, Exit Germany Market Amid Challenges.

In total, 73 wanted individuals were arrested across central command operations this week.(ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)