Geneva [Switzerland], June 16 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, an outcome is expected at the ongoing 12th WTO Ministerial Conference with agreements expected on World Food Programme (WFP) and e-commerce, sources said.

In fisheries, some of India's concerns are likely to be addressed with no restriction on subsidies to fishermen and women. Restriction on illegal fishing and deep fishing is expected in the outcome.

Sources said on TRIPS, it has been agreed that one can manufacture without patent transfer and can also export and no export restrictions are expected.

Sources said India played a key role in joining the voice of the developing world in the grouping. If an agreement is reached, it will be WTO's first major outcome in seven years.

According to the sources, hectic back-to-back negotiations led by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his team with stakeholders from the developed and developing worlds paved the way for the outcome.

Sources said that in the expected agreement on the WFP, the members would agree that in case of a deficit in the country, it can stop export under WFP.

India had reservations about some of the provisions in the draft decisions on texts relating to agriculture, trade and food security brought by the DG-WTO last month.

"In fisheries, there is no restriction on subsidies to fishermen and women. Restriction on illegal fishing and deep fishing is expected in the outcome, a source said.

The sources said agreement is also expected on e-commerce.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters that most people had almost written off the conference and India took the lead to try and bring together everyone to start talking on specific issues in smaller groups. He said the Director General of WTO played a very important role.

"Most people had almost written off this Ministerial Conference and we were all in the room with DG and the mood was really crestfallen. India took the lead to try and bring together everyone to start talking on specific issues in smaller groups. The DG played a very imp role. Wonderful negotiator and helped to bring people together," Goyal said.

"The collective wisdom of the entire WTO leadership, all the ministers... all the membership in different forms represented in the room, and everyone enthused into working to find a solution. We have been right out there at the front working as a friend, working as a team," he added.

Goyal led the Indian delegation at the 12th WTO Ministerial which was extended by a day, till June 16.

Sources said the meeting went in a positive direction on the last day of the conference, and the Indian delegation led by Goyal held a series of negotiations till early morning.

Piyush Goyal had said on Wednesday that India strongly supports robust WTO reforms and a modernisation agenda but the multilateral rule-making processes of the organisation must not be diluted. (ANI)

