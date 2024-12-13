Dubai [UAE], December 13 (ANI/WAM): The activities of the Al Marmoom Environmental Scout Camp kicked off in Dubai under the theme "Scouts: Leaders of Tomorrow and Makers of the Future," with the participation of 600 scouts and commanders from 17 Arab and foreign countries.

The camp, which will run until December 19, aims to promote environmental sustainability values and develop leadership skills among youth through a variety of activities and workshops.

The camp features 17 training workshops presented by a group of local partners, covering several areas, including first aid, artificial intelligence, and climate change. Additionally, five external visits will be organised for participants to cultural and heritage sites, alongside field activities that will contribute to developing their physical abilities and interaction with nature.

During the event, educational activities will focus on enhancing life skills, including leadership, teamwork, environmental sustainability, and artificial intelligence.

Dr. Salem Abdulrahman Al Darmaki, Board Chairman of the Emirates Scout Association (ESA), emphasised the importance of the camp in developing participants' skills through workshops and various activities provided, which will equip them with leadership and environmental skills to address global challenges.

He added that the camp focuses on enabling scouts to acquire multiple skills, including leadership under pressure, critical thinking, and how to find innovative solutions to any future problem. (ANI/WAM)

