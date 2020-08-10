Beirut, Aug 9 (AP) Lebanon's environment minister has resigned.

Kattar Demianos is the second Cabinet member to step down amid anger in the country following the blast that ripped across the capital of Beirut.

Also Read | France's Presidency Confirms Killing of Six French Nationals by Gunmen in Niger: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

Demianos said in a statement late Sunday that he's leaving the government in solidarity with the victims. The blast killed 160 people and wounded 6,000.

He described the ruling system in Lebanon as “flaccid and sterile” and says it's wasted several chances to reform.

Also Read | BBC Issues Apology After Flak For Using Racial Slur in Report on Attack Against Black NHS Worker in Bristol.

Demianos had offered his resignation earlier Sunday but was in talks with Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

People in Lebanon have blamed the explosion on negligence and mismanagement. Angry protests followed amid calls for government officials to resign. Another Cabinet member stepped down earlier Sunday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)