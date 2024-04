Boise (US), Apr 14 (AP) Four people are dead after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train in rural Idaho Saturday, authorities said.

Idaho State Police said the pickup was carrying a 38-year-old man, 36-year-old woman and two children, who were all from Nampa. The vehicle was traveling on a private road that intersected a railroad crossing, but the driver failed to yield and the pickup was struck by a train, state police said.

The incident Saturday morning happened near Notus, which is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Boise. It remains under investigation.

Idaho State Police were working with the local coroner on notifying next of kin. (AP)

