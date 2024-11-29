Geneva [Switerzland] November 29, (ANI): Representatives from the Baloch Voice Association (BVA) and Baloch People's Congress (BPC) called for an immediate investigation in human rights violations in Balochistan during their meeting on Friday with Stamatia Stavrinaki, a member of the UN Committee on Racial Discrimination and Torture, at the Palais Wilson in Geneva during the 114th Session of the UN Committee.

The Baloch delegation delivered a powerful briefing highlighting ongoing human rights violations against the Baloch people. The delegation presented a comprehensive report and video evidence of systematic abuse, profiling, and oppression faced by the Baloch population.

These violations include enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and widespread torture. Baloch civilians have also been subjected to discrimination based on their ethnicity, political views, and cultural identity.

Particularly disturbing are the attacks on families of missing persons, many of whom are linked to the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), a group advocating for justice and accountability. These camps, where families of the disappeared gather to protest, have been targeted by Pakistani state forces and intelligence agencies, including the notorious Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Reports indicate that the camps have been burnt, and family members have faced threats and intimidation.

Munir Mengal, the Baloch representative to the United Nations, condemned Pakistan's continued violations of international human rights conventions. "We have come to the UN to call for an immediate investigation into these atrocities and demand that Pakistan be held accountable for its actions against the Baloch people," he stated.

One of the most troubling aspects highlighted was the racial profiling of Baloch students, particularly in universities. Baloch students have been subjected to enforced disappearances simply for participating in cultural activities or wearing traditional Balochi clothing. These incidents, according to the delegation, underscore the racial profiling and systemic abuse faced by the Baloch in Pakistan.

The Baloch representatives also called for a detailed investigation by the UN Committee. They urged the committee to visit Balochistan, meet with victims' families, and assess the situation on the ground to ensure an informed and impartial investigation. They stressed that Pakistan, a signatory to the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination and the Convention Against Torture, is in clear violation of its international obligations.

Further, the Baloch delegation urged the UN Committee to consider the potential consequences for Pakistan's trade relations with the European Union. Pakistan's Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) status, which provides duty-free access to EU markets, should be contingent upon an independent investigation into the human rights situation in Balochistan.

"We cannot allow Pakistan's non-response to these serious allegations to be used as justification for renewing their GSP+ status in the European Parliament," said one of the representatives.

The Baloch representatives concluded by calling for immediate international intervention to address the growing crisis in Balochistan and to hold Pakistan accountable for its human rights violations. The delegation emphasized that the international community must take a stand to ensure that Pakistan's treatment of the Baloch people is thoroughly scrutinized. (ANI)

