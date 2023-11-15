Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 15 (ANI): Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal announced that the 12th national parliamentary election will be held on January 7, 2024, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Awal made the announcement while addressing the nation on Wednesday.

Also Read | Israel Defense Forces Allows Fuel Truck To Enter Gaza Strip From Egypt for First Time Since Breakout of War.

The CEC stated that the last day to submit nomination papers will be November 30, whereas the scrutiny of nomination papers will be from December 1 to December 4.

Moreover, the last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 17 and the Election Commission will allot election symbols to candidates on December 18, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Also Read | US Woman Pregnant With Two Babies in 2 Uteruses; Doctors Say 'Miracles of Life’.

Reportedly, the campaign will run from December 18 to January 5 next year at midnight, the CEC said.

The announcement came amid the BNP's 48-hour blockade, which aims to mount pressure on the Awami League government to resign and make way for the election to be held under a non-partisan administration.

However, before the announcement was made, the CEC convened the 26th Election Commission meeting with all other election commissioners to finalise the schedule at his office in Dhaka around 5 pm, reported Dhaka Tribune.

In the history of Bangladesh, the CEC announced the election schedule in a televised speech for the first time.

However, earlier, the CEC used to air the recorded version of the polls' schedule to address the nation.

Following the announcement, security has increased in important government offices, including the Nirbachan Bhaban and secretariat in the capital, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

The Rapid Action Battalion of Bangladesh (RAB) and Ansar, apart from the police, have been deployed in front of the EC building. Moreover, visitors are restricted in the building.

Notably, the election commission is focused on holding the next general elections within the stipulated time as per its constitutional obligation.

Reportedly, the 11th national election was conducted on December 30, 2018, according to Dhaka Tribune.

As per the constitution, the tenure of the current government will end on January 29, 2024.

Earlier on October 28, Bangladesh police clashed with the BNP party's leaders and activities in Naya Paltan for several hours.

The clash resulted in the deaths of a policeman and a Jubo Dal leader, Dhaka Tribune reported. Following the incident, law enforcement agencies have carried out a nationwide crackdown and detained BNP members, including top-level leaders. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)