Doha [Qatar] Aug 6: The death toll from the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut has risen to 135, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said on Wednesday. Earlier, the Lebanese Health Ministry announced that the death toll from the explosion in the port of the Lebanese capital had reached 113.

Beirut Blast: Cost of Damage Tops $3 Billion, Around 3 Lakh Left Homeless, Says Governor Marwan Abboud.

"The explosion killed 135 people, about 5,000 were injured, and dozens disappeared as a result of the explosion in Beirut," Hassan told Al Jazeera broadcaster.

