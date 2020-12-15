Brasilia [Brazil], December 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Monday reported 433 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 181,835.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the same period, tests detected 25,193 new cases of infection, bringing the total caseload to 6,927,145 since Latin America's first case was detected Feb. 26 in Sao Paulo, capital of Brazil's southeast Sao Paulo state.

Sao Paulo state, home to some 46 million inhabitants, has registered 44,050 COVID-19 deaths and 1,337,016 cases.

Several Brazilian states, including Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Parana, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, suspended the lifting of lockdown restrictions due to a rise in hospitalizations in December compared to November.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States. (ANI/Xinhua)

