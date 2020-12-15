Washington, December 15: The regulators across the world have warned airlines to take extra care when reactivating planes left in extended storage during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a Reuters report, the experts cited the potential pilot rustiness, insect nests blocking the sensors and other maintenance errors.

During the coronavirus lockdown, as countries shut their doors to each other, they banned flights. The unprecedented number of aircraft grounded as coronavirus lockdowns blocked air travel created a spike in the number of problems as airlines returned them to service. Airlines Fly Empty A380 to Nowhere to Keep Pilots Certified in an Extreme Measure to Survive COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the number of “unstabilised” or poorly handled approaches has risen sharply this year. Such mishaps can lead to hard landings and runway overshoots or even crashes.

