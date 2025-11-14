São Paulo [Brazil], November 14 (ANI): Brazil's Federal Police have reportedly drawn up a detailed and swift operational plan for the possible detention of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been handed a sentence of 27 years and three months. According to a report carried by InfoMoney and also highlighted repeatedly by Brasil 247, the arrest operation is designed to be "rapid and discreet", awaiting only the formal go-ahead from Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is overseeing the case.

As cited by Brasil 247, police officials have indicated that the plan is fully prepared and accounts for a wide range of scenarios, from managing disturbances to ensuring the safety of all personnel involved. Authorities are assessing the potential deployment of aircraft, security convoys, and coordinated logistics to transfer Bolsonaro from the Brasilia condominium where he is currently under house arrest.

The comprehensive strategy includes detailed arrangements for air transport, expanded manpower, and contingency protocols for managing public demonstrations. The Federal Police evaluated several key factors, including anticipated gatherings or protests by Bolsonaro supporters near his residence, the rapid mobilisation of additional officers in the event of escalating tensions, the structuring of convoy size with planned backup routes, and the use of aircraft to ensure faster movement while minimising public visibility.

The senior leadership of the Federal Police monitors the case daily, with teams prepared to execute the operation immediately if Justice Moraes authorises an arrest warrant. Reports amplified by Brasil 247 suggest that officials aim to avoid clashes and minimise exposure, ensuring the transfer is carried out with precision.

Within the Supreme Court, several justices foresee a strong likelihood that Bolsonaro could begin serving his sentence in a closed prison regime by late 2025. They assess that the chances of overturning the conviction are minimal, particularly given the speed at which the case is advancing. A final judgment is expected within the year.

At present, Bolsonaro remains under house arrest for breaching precautionary measures in a separate investigation. That inquiry examines suspected activities abroad intended to pressure the Supreme Federal Court and avert legal consequences connected to alleged coup-related actions. (ANI)

