New Delhi, April 24: Canadian leaders have strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including tourists. Senator Leo Housakos, representing Quebec and former Speaker of the Senate of Canada, called the incident a "barbaric assault on faith and humanity" and urged for swift justice. "The massacre of Hindu tourists in India is not just terrorism--it's a barbaric assault on faith and humanity. The perpetrators must face swift and uncompromising justice. The world must not stay silent," Housakos posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney also expressed deep shock at the violence, reaffirming Canada's condemnation of terrorism. "I am horrified by the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, a senseless and shocking act of violence that has killed and injured innocent civilians and tourists," Carney stated. "Canada strongly condemns this terrorist attack. We offer our condolences to the victims and their families." Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: India Summons Pakistan’s Top Diplomat in Delhi; Hands Over Formal Persona Non-Grata Note for Its Military Diplomats, Say Sources.

The attack occurred on Tuesday in the scenic Baisaran meadow area of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, turning a serene tourist destination into a site of horror. Among the victims were 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen. Several others sustained serious injuries in what has become one of the most devastating attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.

In response, the Indian government convened an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by the Prime Minister, to assess the national security situation. The CCS strongly condemned the attack and emphasised that the perpetrators and their sponsors would be brought to justice.

The government cited the recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana as an example of India's determined approach to counter-terrorism. Among the key decisions taken, the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance until Pakistan irreversibly ends its support for cross-border terrorism. The Integrated Check Post at Attari will be closed with immediate effect, with return passage allowed until May 1 for those with valid documentation. ‘People Were Trampling Each Other’: Married Couple Who Survived Pahalgam Terror Attack Recounts How Indiscriminate Firing by Terrorists Caused Panic Among Tourists (Watch Video).

Additionally, Pakistan's participation in the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme has been suspended. All SVES visas issued to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled, and any current SVES holders in India have been given 48 hours to leave the country. India has also declared all Pakistani military advisors posted at the High Commission in New Delhi as Persona Non Grata, giving them one week to depart. India will also withdraw its own military attaches from Islamabad. The diplomatic strength at both missions will be reduced to 30 personnel by May 1, 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)