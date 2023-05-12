Beijing [China], May 12 (ANI): China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the Taliban to adopt "moderate and prudent" domestic and foreign policies, and protect the rights and interests of women in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin while speaking at a press conference on May 10, urged the Taliban to take a firmer stance on countering terrorism.

Also Read | Earthquake in US: Quake of Magnitude 5.5 on Richter Scale Hits California's Prattville, No Casualty Reported.

Wenbin noted: "We also noted that there are quite some concerns and expectations about the Afghan interim government from the rest of the world. Specifically, it is hoped that the Afghan side will make more progress in adopting moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies and protecting the rights and interests of women and children. It is also hoped that the Afghan side will take a firmer stance on countering terrorism and strive for more tangible outcomes in this regard."

According to Wang Wenbin, Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets JUI-F Party Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Discusses Supreme Court Order on Imran Khan's Arrest.

"As a traditionally friendly neighbour of Afghanistan, China always believes that Afghanistan should not be excluded from the international community, the interests and wellbeing of the Afghan people should be given attention, the peaceful reconstruction of the country should be encouraged, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan should be respected," Wenbin added, according to Tolo News.

The Taliban, however, said that the issue of women in Afghanistan is an internal issue, and the current challenges will be resolved in accordance with Islamic principles.

"There are some issues in Afghanistan which are values or are Islamic laws, and they should respect them. Interference in Afghanistan's affairs is not in anyone's interest," said Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said the Muslim world condemns the Taliban's ban on higher education for women, Tolo News reported.

"When the Taliban enacted restrictive bans on higher education for women, governments from across the Muslim world spoke up to condemn the Taliban's decision," and they argued that the actions were inhumane and contrary to Islamic beliefs.

Blinken made the remarks at a reception to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in Washington DC.

"Scholars of Islamic law weighed in to condemn the Taliban's actions, too, noting that the Quran gives the right to education to women and men alike," he said, as cited by Tolo News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)