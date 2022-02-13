Beijing [China], February 13 (ANI): China has imposed fresh curbs on the domestic TV industry, regulating that performers' total payment must not exceed 40 per cent of a show's production cost while the principal performers' payment shall not exceed 70 per cent of the performers' total pay, reported Global Times.

China's State Administration of Radio and Television on Friday issued the requirements for the development plan of TV dramas, opposing sky-high remuneration, yin-yang contracts (contract that conceals the real payment of stars), tax evasion, vicious competition and market monopoly, and preventing the disorderly expansion of capital; and requiring TV dramas to serve diplomatic and foreign propaganda work and strengthen overseas influence.

The plan mentioned that it is necessary to strengthen the cost management and accounting of TV dramas, and standardize the order of income distribution including actors' remuneration. The total remuneration of all actors of each TV series shall not exceed 40 per cent of the total production cost and the remuneration of the main actors shall not exceed 70 per cent of the total actor's remuneration.

The plan emphasizes that illegal and immoral artists are prohibited from appearing in TV dramas and it is necessary to regulate the brokers and brokerage companies in the TV drama industry and implement industry-wide punishments for those who violate the laws and regulations.

The TV drama industry needs to strengthen employee training and ideological and political guidance and clarify the red line and bottom line.

The plan pointed out that the development goal of Chinese TV dramas is to focus on the vision of building China into a cultural power by 2035.

The creation of TV dramas should be guided by Xi Jinping thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in a new era. The key point is to launch works that praise the motherland and heroes and use TV series to tell the story of the Chinese Communist Party's governance of the country.

At the same time, all localities are encouraged to explore themes with local characteristics such as border frontiers and rural areas. It clearly requires that the Chinese TV drama industry should serve the diplomatic and publicity work, deepen international cooperation and exchanges, establish a cultural exchange mechanism with foreign countries. (ANI)

