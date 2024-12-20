Beijing [China], December 19 (ANI): China is set to launch a rocket carrying a satellite that will likely fly over Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Friday, Taipei Times reported citing Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense statement.

This will be the latest in a series of satellite launches by China, with at least a dozen satellites launched in the past two years having flight paths over Taiwan or its ADIZ. However, none of these launches have posed a threat to Taiwan's security, as the rockets typically leave the Earth's atmosphere before passing over the island.

Earlier this year, the MND issued regular updates on such launches aiming to keep the public informed about China's military activities in the vicinity of Taiwan.

Further, the MND said, the satellite would be launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's Sichuan Province. The rocket's flight path is intended to take it towards the Western Pacific and over Taiwan's ADIZ.

According to Taipei Times, an ADIZ is a self-declared area in which a country claims the right to identify, locate and control approaching foreign aircraft but is not part of its territorial airspace as defined by international law.

The MND today also released an update on the movements of Chinese military aircraft and vessels during the 24-hour period starting from 6 am yesterday.

According to the MND, 10 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and five PLA naval vessels were detected around the island, Notably, four Chinese warplanes crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

In response, Taiwan's armed forces have been actively monitoring the situation using mission aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems. The MND's update provides a clear picture of the current military activity in the region. (ANI)

