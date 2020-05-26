World News | Civil Servant Among 3 Shot Dead in Pakistan, Police Suspect Terror Attack

World. (File Image)

Mir Ali [Pakistan], May 26 (ANI): Three people, including a senior civil servant, were shot dead in an act of targetted killing in Mir Ali town of North Waziristan, Dawn reported citing police.

According to local media, the incident took place on Sunday.

The deceased civil servant, Zubaidullah Khan, was an officer of Information Group and was currently posted as director of the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) in Islamabad. He was visiting his family village for Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the newspaper reported.

The other two victims have been identified as Farmanullah and Naimatullah.

An FIR has not been registered, a senior police official was quoted by Dawn as saying.

According to North Waziristan Police, initial investigations revealed the incident was a terror attack, which was why the FIR would have to be registered under the anti-terrorism act.

"We have sent an initial report and a letter to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Bannu, requesting them to register an FIR of the incident," the police official said.

According to police, all three victims belonged to the Dawar tribe. They were returning home from Eid prayers when unidentified attackers opened fire on them before escaping.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. (ANI)

