New York [US] February 8, (ANI): As Pakistan went to the polls on Thursday, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned the cell phone service suspension and widespread internet disruptions, with reports of journalists being prevented from coverage in some areas.

"Cutting off mobile communication services on an election day and preventing journalists from reporting from polling stations severely undermines citizens' rights to stay informed," said CPJ's Asia Programme Coordinator Beh Lih Yi.

"These heavy-handed measures raise serious questions about Pakistan's commitment to democracy and human rights. A free and fair election requires independent media reporting and unhampered access to information," Yi added.

Despite the regulatory Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's (PTA) earlier promise to maintain access to internet services on election day, the interior ministry announced on Thursday that mobile services had been suspended on grounds of security threats, according to CPJ.

Dozens of people were killed in twin bombings in southwestern Baluchistan province, the previous day. Islamic State claimed responsibility for one of the attacks.

The internet watchdog Netblocks said that internet blackouts were also widely reported in multiple regions in Pakistan, in addition to mobile services being cut. Journalists in the capital of Islamabad told CPJ they could not use their cell phones and experienced difficulties accessing the internet.

Media were also barred from reporting in several polling stations in Malir district, which is part of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

Since former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power in April 2022, mainstream news channels have ceased coverage of the politician following a de facto ban and a number of press freedom violations were documented by CPJ.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Interior Ministry said that mobile phone services have been partially restored in parts of the country.

In a post on X a little after 8pm, it said cellular services have been restored in Bhakkar, Sargodha, Taxila, Gujar Khan Chakri, Loralai, Sibi, Jhal Magsi and all of Sindh except Malir and Karachi, Dawn reported. (ANI)

