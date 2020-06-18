Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

World News | Counting Begins for UNSC Non-permanent Member Seat, India Set for Comfortable Victory

Agency News ANI| Jun 18, 2020 05:31 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Counting Begins for UNSC Non-permanent Member Seat, India Set for Comfortable Victory
World. (File Image)

New York [USA], June 18 (ANI): Voting began on Wednesday morning (local time) for the five non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-22 term, one of which is assured for India with the unanimous backing of the Asian Pacific group.

India, which won the seat for eight times has emerged as the single-endorsed candidate from the Asian Pacific regional group, amid the larger push for the country to be made a permanent member of the five-nation apex grouping, currently comprising the US, UK, Russia, China, and France.

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

Mexico also elected unopposed for the Latin America and Caribbean seat. For one seat of Africa-Djibouti and Kenya are contesting and for the remaining two seats of western Europe and others--three countries, Canada, Ireland and Norway are contesting.

India, one of the founding members of the world body has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for 7 times during the years- 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.

Also Read | 'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

The UNSC comprises 15 members including 10 non-permanent and 5 permanent members. The UN body holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN.

Apart from this, there are five permanent members of the Council-China, France, Russia, UK and the US.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs launched a brochure outlining the priorities of India's campaign.

"Ten years since we were last elected to the UNSC. We are facing four very different challenges to international peace and security," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said while unveiling India's bid for the UNSC seat.

India's permanent representative to UN, TS Tirumurti had said: "India's journey with the United Nations is quite a remarkable one. As the founding member of the United Nations, India's contribution to implementing the goals of United Nations charter and to the evolution of UN specialize agencies programs have been substantial in many ways."

"I am confident that at a time we are poised to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and later 75th anniversary of India's independence in 2022. India's presence in the security council will help bring to the world our ethos that the world is one family Vasudev Kutumbakam," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Africa anniversary of India's independence Canada Caribbean External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar New York nIndia one of the founding members United Nations Security Council
You might also like
Solidarity Cup Schedule: Check Out Teams, Squads and Rules of Cricket South Africa’s New Format 3TC
Cricket

Solidarity Cup Schedule: Check Out Teams, Squads and Rules of Cricket South Africa’s New Format 3TC
International Day of the African Child 2020: A Day Honouring Students Who Participated in Soweto Uprising in 1976
Festivals & Events

International Day of the African Child 2020: A Day Honouring Students Who Participated in Soweto Uprising in 1976
Cricket in South Africa to Resume With Exhibition Matches Featuring Country’s Top Cricketers, Games to be Played Behind Closed Doors in Centurion
Cricket

Cricket in South Africa to Resume With Exhibition Matches Featuring Country’s Top Cricketers, Games to be Played Behind Closed Doors in Centurion
Dale Steyn Scared After Three Break-in Attempts at His Home Since Last Week, Asks Everyone to Stay Safe
Cricket

Dale Steyn Scared After Three Break-in Attempts at His Home Since Last Week, Asks Everyone to Stay Safe
Novak Djokovic Could Miss 2020 US Open Due to ‘Extreme’ Restrictions and Return Back in Action at Roland Garros
Tennis

Novak Djokovic Could Miss 2020 US Open Due to ‘Extreme’ Restrictions and Return Back in Action at Roland Garros
Triple Pane Windows Are a Hit in Canada – Here’s Why
Lifestyle

Triple Pane Windows Are a Hit in Canada – Here’s Why
Don’t Die Wondering’s Secret Mission MacGyver-Style
News

Don’t Die Wondering’s Secret Mission MacGyver-Style
Video of White Lawyer, 64, Spitting on a Black Teen After Blocking Black Lives Matter Protests Goes Viral! Netizens Enraged At The Incident Of Racist Attack After George Floyd Death
Viral

Video of White Lawyer, 64, Spitting on a Black Teen After Blocking Black Lives Matter Protests Goes Viral! Netizens Enraged At The Incident Of Racist Attack After George Floyd Death
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement