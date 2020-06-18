World News | Counting Begins for UNSC Non-permanent Member Seat, India Set for Comfortable Victory

New York [USA], June 18 (ANI): Voting began on Wednesday morning (local time) for the five non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2021-22 term, one of which is assured for India with the unanimous backing of the Asian Pacific group.

India, which won the seat for eight times has emerged as the single-endorsed candidate from the Asian Pacific regional group, amid the larger push for the country to be made a permanent member of the five-nation apex grouping, currently comprising the US, UK, Russia, China, and France.

Mexico also elected unopposed for the Latin America and Caribbean seat. For one seat of Africa-Djibouti and Kenya are contesting and for the remaining two seats of western Europe and others--three countries, Canada, Ireland and Norway are contesting.

India, one of the founding members of the world body has been elected as a non-permanent member of the Council for 7 times during the years- 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.

The UNSC comprises 15 members including 10 non-permanent and 5 permanent members. The UN body holds elections every year to elect five non-permanent members for a two-year term at the UN.

Apart from this, there are five permanent members of the Council-China, France, Russia, UK and the US.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of External Affairs launched a brochure outlining the priorities of India's campaign.

"Ten years since we were last elected to the UNSC. We are facing four very different challenges to international peace and security," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said while unveiling India's bid for the UNSC seat.

India's permanent representative to UN, TS Tirumurti had said: "India's journey with the United Nations is quite a remarkable one. As the founding member of the United Nations, India's contribution to implementing the goals of United Nations charter and to the evolution of UN specialize agencies programs have been substantial in many ways."

"I am confident that at a time we are poised to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and later 75th anniversary of India's independence in 2022. India's presence in the security council will help bring to the world our ethos that the world is one family Vasudev Kutumbakam," he said. (ANI)

