Kathmandu [Nepal], October 1 (ANI): Nepal on Thursday evening reported a total of 1,911 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 79,728.

In January, the Himalayan Nation had detected the first case of the novel coronavirus and confirmed in the initial weeks of February which apparently was the first infection in entire South Asia. A Wuhan returnee was confirmed with the virus in Kathmandu who was discharged after weeks in isolation.

Within a period of 10 months, Kathmandu has turned to be the hotspot for the deadly virus which now hosts more than 25,000 active cases as per the Health Ministry tally.

In the last 24 hours, Kathmandu reported the highest number of cases amongst districts that confirmed new COVID-19 cases.

"A total of 12,444 samples were tested today using the PCR method, a total of 1,33,947 tests have been undertaken to date. In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,911 new cases been confirmed. Kathmandu reported 817, Bhaktapur 58, and 68 in Lalitpur; a total of 943 new infections has been confirmed," Dr Jageshwor Gautam, one of the spokespersons at the Ministry of Health and Population said in a regular press briefing.

Kathmandu solely hosts a total of 20,393 active cases of COVID-19 infection while Lalitpur hosts 2,525 and Bhaktapur hosts 3,185 active cases.

There are a total of 21,830 active cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection around the nation.

As many as 961 people that had earlier contracted COVID-19 tested negative for the infection, as per the Ministry's latest data. So far, 57,389 people have recovered from the disease in the country. As of today, there are 21,830 active cases of infection in the country while 5,077 people are under quarantine.

Likewise, 11 new fatalities were registered today, with which the COVID-19 death tally has crossed the 500-mark and moved to 509. On Tuesday, Nepal registered 1,559 new cases with the tally moving to 77,817. (ANI)

