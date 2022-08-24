New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday held discussions with academic leaders of the top Group of Eight (G08) Australian Universities on building successful Australia-India research collaborations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister reiterated Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi'smantra of'Jai Anusandhan' which he added to the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisaan, Jai Vigyan' in his 76th Independence Day address.

Also Read | Elon Musk's Twitter Friend Pranay Pathole Says Tesla CEO is 'Humble And Down-To-Earth'.

He said that this will be a piece de resistance and form the bedrock of India's economic growth in the coming decade and beyond.

The Minister shared India's determination to pool every bit of her resource to make this decade India's Techade as well as for becoming self-reliant. Strengthening research collaborations with India is a win-win for all, he added.

Also Read | Thailand Court Suspends PM Prayut Chan-O-Cha From Office Over 2014 Military Coup.

Noting that India and Australia have a promising research partnership, he welcomed the Group of Eight universities for further intensifying research collaborations as well as embracing new opportunities for fulfilling mutual and national priorities and for providing scalable solutions to global challenges.

The Minister also interacted with the representatives of Australian Government academicians of Monash University and members of Australia-India Chamber of Commerce at the dialogue on 'Emerging Opportunities for Collaboration in Education, Research and Skill Sectors'.

The Minister said that PM Modi has stressed on evidence-based research and has given the mantra of 'lab-to-land' and 'land-to-lab' for ensuring progress, welfare and well-being of mankind. India is vigorously making efforts to inculcate curiosity-driven research and innovation at all levels, he added.

An official release said Pradhan also had a lively interaction with Indian students studying in Melbourne. He was happy to learn about their academic experiences and said that he was enriched by their ideas on establishing India as a knowledge superpower. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)