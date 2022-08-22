Sydney [Australia], August 22 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students going to Australia, during a meeting of the Australia India Education Council (AIEC) in Sydney.

The Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship co-chaired the sixth meeting of the Australia India Education Council (AIEC) with his Australian counterpart, Jason Clare, at Western Sydney University (WSU) today.

"Co-chaired the 6th meeting of the Australia-India Education Council with HE @JasonClareMP at the Western Sydney University Campus. Pleased to meet in person today, more than two years after the last AIEC meeting that was held in India. I am glad that both Australia and India recognise the value of education and innovation in the growth, development and prosperity of our societies. Minister @JasonClareMP and I agreed to further deepen our long-standing bilateral relations in education, skilling and research," tweeted Pradhan.

In a statement, the Education Ministry said that the two sides had fruitful discussions on further strengthening cooperation in education, skill development, research, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Pradhan, who is on a four-day visit to Australia welcomed Australian universities and skilling institutions to set up their campuses in India and explore areas of collaboration with Indian institutions. The minister also held a bilateral meeting.

"Pradhan also invited HE Jason Clare to visit India by the end of this year. Ministers also agreed to expand the cooperation in learning, skilling and research with a view to make education a key pillar under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the ministry added

The Education Ministry further said that in the 6th meeting of the AIEC, Pradhan said that AIEC is a highly effective forum to further advance ties and boost engagements in education, skill development and research priorities. He invited the Australian team to hold the 7th meeting of the AIEC in India next year.

Pradhan stressed the research collaboration between the two countries in the areas of Ayurveda, Yoga, Agriculture, etc. He called for collaboration in skill certification and areas like mining, logistics management, etc.

He further said that India has set up Digital University and Gati Shakti University for which the two countries can work together to develop curriculum and other aspects.

Pradhan reiterated that India remains committed to building knowledge bridges and deepening bilateral engagements with Australia in education, skilling and research for mutual growth and prosperity.

Along with Sarah Mitchell MLC, NSW Minister for Education, Pradhan will be visiting a school.

He will also visit TAFE NSF and The University of New South Wales (UNSW) based in Sydney, where he will be interacting with the Vice-Chancellors and senior representatives of the Australian Government, Department of Education. (ANI)

