Brussels, Apr 24 (AP) European leaders have been quick to congratulate French President Emmanuel Macron on his re-election.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has often sparred with Macron over Brexit and other issues, swiftly congratulated the re-elected president.

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson Talks to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Says 'Will Provide Ukraine With More Military Equipment'.

Calling France “one of our closest and most important allies,” Johnson said he looked forward to “continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world.”

Italian Premier Mario Draghi said that Macron's victory “is splendid news for all of Europe.”

Also Read | Sri Lanka To Appoint Advisors on Debt Restructuring in Next 20 Days, Says Finance Minister Ali Sabry.

He said “France and Italy are working side by side, along with the other European partners, to construct a stronger, more cohesive, more just European Union, capable of being a protagonist in the greatest challenges of our times, starting with the war in Ukraine.”

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa says that, by voting for Emmanuel Macron, “French people have demonstrated once again their commitment to the European project.”

Costa, a socialist who was re-elected earlier this year in a landslide victory, wrote Sunday in a tweet that he was enthusiastic about working together with the centrist politician during the next four years.

The Portuguese prime minister made a case for voting to elect Macron in an open letter also signed by his Spanish and German counterparts, Pedro Sanchez and Olaf Scholz. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)