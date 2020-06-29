Warsaw, Jun 28 (AP) An exit poll shows the conservative Polish president, Andrzej Duda, with the most votes in Poland's presidential election on Sunday, but short of the 50% required for an outright win the first round.

If the poll is confirmed by official results, Duda will face centrist Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski in a runoff on July 12.

According to the projection by the Ipsos polling firm, Duda won 41.8 per cent and Trzaskowski 30.4 per cent in Sunday's vote. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Poland's state electoral commission has said it would release the final results by Wednesday evening at the latest. (AP)

