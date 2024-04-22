Kuwait City, April 22: The first-ever Hindi radio broadcast has started in Kuwait, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait said on Monday. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait lauded Kuwait's Ministry of Information for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 every Sunday. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait noted that this step taken will further strengthen the ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Kuwait stated, "Start of first ever Hindi Radio broadcast in Kuwait! Embassy of India expresses appreciation to @MOInformation for starting a Hindi programme on Kuwait Radio on FM 93.3 and AM 96.3 on every Sunday (8.30-9 pm) starting 21 April 2024, a step that will further strengthen India-Kuwait." The Indian community with a strength of around 1 million is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait and is regarded as the community of first preference among the expatriate communities, according to Indian Embassy in Kuwait. Dubai Rains: Indian Embassy in UAE Issues Travel Advisory for Passengers To Reschedule Their Non-Essential Travel Till Flight Operations Normalise.

Professionals like engineers, doctors, chartered accountants, scientists, software experts, management consultants, architects; technicians and nurses; retail traders and businessmen reside in Kuwait. The Indian Business Community in Kuwait has carved a niche in the Kuwaiti market in retail and distributorship. Notably, India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). India, Kuwait Bilateral Trade Touches All-Time High of USD 12.5 Billion, Says Indian Ambassador Adarsh Swaika.

India has been a natural trading partner of Kuwait, and until 1961, the Indian rupee was the legal tender in Kuwait. The year 2021-22 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. On April 17, the Indian ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, called on the Kuwait Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, and lauded his expatriate-friendly measures instituted during his tenure and apprised him of developments in the Indian community.

"Amb @AdarshSwaika1 called on the Dy PM & Minister of Defence and Acting Minister of Interior H.E Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah. Amb thanked the Dy PM for the expatriate-friendly measures instituted during his tenure & apprised him of developments related to the Indian community," the Indian Embassy in Kuwait posted on X.

