Tel Aviv [Israel], October 3 (ANI/TPS): Henri Hamra, a Syrian-American Jew, son of the former Chief Rabbi of Syria, Yosef Hamra, has announced his candidacy for the parliamentary elections, according to the Israeli Public Broadcaster KAN.

Syria is scheduled to hold its first elections after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime, coming this Sunday.

Hamra's announcement attracted attention across the Arab world and social media.

His priorities, should he be elected, include strengthening Syrian national identity, promoting the country's reconstruction and accelerating economic growth, as well as establishing a constitutional regime based on principles of social justice.

He also highlights the importance of preserving Syria's national and cultural heritage and expanding dialogue with Syrians living abroad. (ANI/TPS)

