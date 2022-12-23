Kathmandu, Dec 23 (PTI) Charles Sobhraj, the notorious French serial killer of Indian and Vietnamese parentage who committed a string of murders across Asia in the 1970s and was sentenced to life, was on Friday taken to the airport for his deportation to France, hours after he was released from a Nepalese prison. By Shirish B Pradhan

Also Read | Bua Noi, 'World's Loneliest Gorilla' Set to Spend Another Christmas Alone in Supermarket Cage in Thailand.

FGN9 UNSC-INDIA-KAMBOJ

During UNSC tenure, there were instances when India had to stand alone: UN envoy Amb Kamboj

Also Read | Arctic Blast Hit US: Thousands of Residents Left Without Power in Texas Ahead of Christmas 2022.

United Nations: During the 2021-22 tenure as non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, there were instances when India “had to stand alone” but it did not let go of the principles it believed in, New Delhi's envoy here has said.By Yoshita Singh

FGN15 YEAR-PAK Indo-Pak ties witness new low in 2022; FM Bilawal's 'uncivilised' outburst dashes hope for resumption of early engagements

Islamabad: Pakistan's ties with India, nearly frozen since 2019, touched a new low this year when Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari made an "uncivilised" outburst against the Indian leadership, dashing any hope for the resumption of early engagements between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.By Sajjad Hussain

FGN6 UN-INDIA-MYANMAR 'Still not convinced' about the impact UNSC resolution would have in making progress towards resolving issues in Myanmar: India

United Nations: India has said that it is “still not convinced” about the impact the UN Security Council resolution would have in making progress towards resolving the long-standing issues in Myanmar, including an immediate end to violence in the neighbouring country and the release of political prisoners like Aung San Suu Kyi.By Yoshita Singh

FGN31 VIRUS-CHINA-BLINKEN In our 'profound interest' that China reins in latest surge in coronavirus infections: Blinken

Washington: It is in America's "profound interest" that China reins in the recent surge in coronavirus infections, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said, asserting that there are major implications if the world's second-largest economy remained shut down due to the virus.

FGN30 UK-STRIKE Travellers warned of delays as UK passport staff go on strike

London: International travellers arriving at UK airports have been warned of long delays as Border Force staff who check passports begin a series of strikes over better pay and working conditions on Friday. By Aditi Khanna

FGN25 PAK-PUNJAB-POLITICIS-COURT Parvez Elahi moves Lahore High Court against governor's order denotifying him as Punjab chief minister

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab province Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Friday filed a petition in the Lahore High Court challenging the order issued by Governor Baligur Rehman denotifying him from holding the constitutional post. By M Zulqernain

FGN24 US-CHINA-BLINKEN China is America's 'only competitor' with intent to reshape international order: Blinken

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that Russia poses an immediate threat to the free and open international system and acknowledged China to be Washington's "only competitor" with the intent to reshape the international order. By Lalit K Jha

FGN11 LANKA-INDIA-SUVS India hands 125 SUVs to Sri Lanka Police

Colombo: India has handed 125 SUVs to the Sri Lanka Police under a line of credit as part of its ongoing efforts to support the cash-strapped island nation and address the serious mobility restriction issues faced by the police due to non-availability of vehicles.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)