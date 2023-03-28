Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Paris, Mar 28 (AP) Authorities raided the Paris offices of five banks Tuesday on suspicion of tax fraud, the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office said.

The raids come as part of five preliminary investigations opened in December 2021 on counts of alleged money laundering, and alleged tax fraud linked to dividend payments, the office said in a statement. It didn't specify which banks were raided.

Also Read | India: What’s Behind the Spike in COVID Cases?.

French media said the banks searched included HSBC, BNP Paribas, Exane — a subsidiary of BNP — Societe Generale, and Natixis. (AP)

Also Read | Indian-Origin Man Stabs Canada National to Death Outside Starbucks Cafe in Vancouver, Charged With Second-Degree Murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)