Hiroshima [Japan], May 20 (ANI): The term "Global South" has not been used in the Group of Seven leaders' communique which was issued at the summit in Hiroshima.

According to government sources, cited by The Japan Times, the term, which refers to emerging and developing nations mainly in the Southern Hemisphere, can give the impression of lumping together countries with diverse circumstances and is therefore considered inappropriate for such a document.

Also Read | UK Dog Attack: Man Mauled to Death by Canine in Leigh, Woman Arrested 15 Dogs and 'Criminal Cash' Seized.

The term "Global South" will not be used at the Group of Seven leaders' communique to be issued at the summit in Hiroshima, the Japanese government has planned, reported The Japan Times.

The G7 foreign ministers did not use the phrase in their April meeting joint statement.

Also Read | G7 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Greets US President Joe Biden With Tight Hug in Japan (Watch Video).

The Global South states were described as "regional," "willing," and "like-minded" partners with whom the G7 will work to realise a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthen the international order based on the rule of law, and oppose economic coercion.

According to a senior Foreign Ministry source, as quoted by The Japan Times, some countries believe the term is condescending, and G7 members are beginning to realise it is not acceptable to put such countries together.

According to the official, at least one country stated that it does not use the term during the conference of foreign ministers. The expression will not be used in documents at the Hiroshima summit which began on May 19.

On the other hand, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida has mentioned "stronger involvement in the Global South" as a key issue at the summit. He uses the term very often at news conferences.

A government source said, "It's a powerful term. We'll use it domestically because it has an established image."

According to official sources, Japan is also considering preparing the paper in collaboration with eight invited non-member countries.

The intention to include non-member states in the outcome document demonstrates the G7's determination to combat the global food crisis precipitated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, reported The Japan Times.

The invasion has limited Ukraine's exports of wheat and maize, causing countries, particularly those in the Global South, to face high grain prices and search for new supplies.

A senior Foreign Ministry official said, "The food crisis is a big issue around the world," adding that the joint work to prepare the document is "also intended as an effort by the G7 to become closer to the Global South."

As part of his lifelong work to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons, Kishida seeks to instil in leaders a shared knowledge of the dangers of nuclear radiation and the need to eliminate nuclear weapons, The Japan Times reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)