London [UK], April 18 (ANI): A high-level Indian delegation met the Senior Director of the Climate Change and Oceans Directorate at the Commonwealth Secretariat, Suresh Yadav, at Marlborough House, to present India's citizen-led ecological restoration movement as a scalable governance model for Commonwealth member nations.

According to a release, the delegation was led by Joginipally Santosh Kumar, former Rajya Sabha Member and Chairman of the Igniting Minds organisation, alongside M Karunakar Reddy, Founder of the Igniting Minds Organisation, and Sanjeevall Raghavendar, Co-Founder of the Green India Challenge.

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The delegation also included members of the Green India Challenge's United Kingdom team, Ganesh Kuppala, Ravi Pulusu, Anil Kurmachalam, and Naveen Reddy, reinforcing the movement's growing international footprint.

The meeting presented a comprehensive journey that began in 2011, rooted in the vision of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, who believed that India's young population could lead the world's most consequential sustainable development movement.

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Drawing on that founding philosophy, Igniting Minds Organisation and the Green India Challenge mobilised students, professors, social and environmental activists, celebrities, and lawmakers across India, transforming awareness into action at a scale rarely witnessed in civil society-led environmental governance.

Over fifteen years, this movement has delivered measurable outcomes aligned with the Millennium Development Goals and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals: nearly 22,000 rainwater harvesting systems installed, 196 million trees planted and geo-tagged across India's most ecologically stressed landscapes, and the revival of thousands of community water bodies that have restored groundwater aquifers and reversed rural migration.

The programme has progressively engaged India's corporate sector, aligning their Environmental, Social and Governance commitments with on-the-ground ecological restoration verified by satellite and citizen science.

Central to the discussion was the delegation's alignment with Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement, the UN's newly operational carbon crediting mechanism, and the potential of India's geo-tagged, blockchain-verified Bharat Regeneration Index platform to serve as a credible project pipeline for international carbon credit certification. The delegation also explored convergence with the Commonwealth's recently launched Guide to Blue Bond Issuance, positioning India's community water body and mangrove afforestation programmes, including work in the Sundarbans, as eligible blue carbon projects ready for innovative climate financing.

Suresh Yadav, a former Indian Revenue Service officer and World Bank Group Board representative, leads the Commonwealth's mandate of embedding Environmental Resilience as a core pillar of its Strategic Plan 2025-2030, with a stated mission to shift the Commonwealth's 56 member nations from climate ambition to climate delivery at scale.

During the meeting, Karunakar Reddy said, "The Global South carries the heaviest burden of the climate crisis but holds the deepest ancestral knowledge of living in harmony with the natural world. India's 15-year journey -- from a classroom conversation inspired by Dr Kalam to 196 million geo-tagged trees and 22,000 rainwater harvesting systems -- is proof that citizen-led governance works. We are honoured to bring this model to the Commonwealth and explore how it can serve every vulnerable member nation from the Pacific to the Caribbean."

Meanwhile, Joginipally Santosh Kumar said, "This meeting represents a significant step in India's commitment to leading from the Global South on climate action. The work of Igniting Minds and the Green India Challenge embodies the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the Earth is one family. We are committed to championing this model at the highest levels of international governance."

The delegation expressed its commitment to continued engagement with the Commonwealth Secretariat on South-South knowledge transfer, innovative climate financing, and community-governed ecological restoration as a replicable model for vulnerable Commonwealth nations. (ANI)

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