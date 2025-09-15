Al Arish [Egypt], September 15 (ANI/WAM): The Hamdan Humanitarian Ship has arrived at Al Arish Port in Egypt under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, reaffirming the UAE's ongoing humanitarian commitment to the Palestinian people.

The ship was prepared and dispatched under the directives of Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent.

Also Read | TikTok Ban Deadline To Be Extended 4th Time by US President Donald Trump After September 17, 2025: Report.

Departing from Khalifa Port on August 30, the ship was loaded with 7,000 tonnes of food, medical and relief aid for the Gaza Strip, to provide urgent support for the Palestinian people.

The aid shipment comprises 5,000 tonnes of food parcels, 1,900 tonnes of supplies for community kitchens, 100 tonnes of medical tents to enhance health services, in addition to five fully equipped ambulances.

Also Read | Chandra Nagamallaiah Murder: Donald Trump Condemns Brutal Killing of Indian National in Texas, Vows Maximum Punishment for Culprit Previously Arrested for Child Sex Abuse and Other Crimes.

The ship's arrival brings the total number of Emirati aid ships dispatched to Gaza to 20, underscoring the UAE's commitment, under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, to delivering sustainable humanitarian support, easing hardship and addressing the basic needs of the Palestinian people.

Since the launch of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the UAE has delivered approximately 90,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid at a cost of USD 1.8 billion.

The operation reflects the UAE's unwavering commitment to its humanitarian approach of extending support to those in need and those affected by crises, in cooperation with its charitable and humanitarian institutions. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)