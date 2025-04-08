New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a productive meeting with Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the United Arab Emirates and noted that for India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE is of "immense priority."

Sharing a post on X, the defence minister wrote, "Had a productive meeting with the Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy PM and Minister of Defence of UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in New Delhi."

The meeting focused on bolstering the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE. Singh emphasised the importance of this partnership. Both nations aim to collaborate in areas such as "defence cooperation, co-production and co-development projects."

"For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE is of immense priority. In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as defence cooperation, co-production & co-development projects, innovation and technology. Both India and the UAE are committed to working towards peace and prosperity in the region," the post added.

Earlier in the day, the UAE's Crown Prince met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed warmth upon his arrival and noted he values the positive sentiment of the Crown Prince over the wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties between India and the UAE.

The EAM wrote on X, "Delighted to welcome Crown Prince of Dubai and DPM & Minister of Defence of UAE HH @HamdanMohammed at the start of his first official visit to India. Value his positive sentiments for our wide-ranging cooperation and vibrant ties."

The Crown Prince of Dubai is visiting India from April 8 to 9, 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Upon his arrival in India, he was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honour and received by Union Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas, Suresh Gopi.

This marks his first official visit to India in his capacity as Crown Prince of Dubai. (ANI)

