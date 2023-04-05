New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "a warm and productive meeting" with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck here with the two leaders covering the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and issues of respective national interests.

The visit saw a series of measures to further boost ties with India deciding to step up its support to Bhutan's upcoming 13th Five Year Plan, agreeing for an upward revision of tariff of Chhukha hydro-electric project and working for an additional standby credit facility to the neighbouring country.

Briefing reporters after meeting between PM Modi and the Bhutan King, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the two countries are also examining and considering setting up the first Integrated Check Post (ICP) along India-Bhutan border.

Responding to a volley of questions on remarks of Bhutan Prime Minister which were perceived to be at variance with Thimpu's earlier stance on the boundary issue vis-a-vis China, Kwatra said India and Bhutan remain in close touch, in close coordination relating to shared national interests, including security interest.

He said both countries maintain a longstanding tradition of very close consultations on matters relating to their mutual interest including security and "in this context the intertwined and indivisible nature of our security concerns is self-evident".

The two countries agreed on a range of other initiatives including boosting connectivity with India working towards expediting the proposed Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail link project, which will be the first rail link between the two countries.

India would work for long-term sustainable arrangements for export of agricultural commodities from Bhutan and to expand energy cooperation beyond hydro-electric projects.

PM Modi said in a tweet that India deeply values its close friendship with Bhutan.

"Pleased to receive His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. We had a warm and productive meeting. Deeply value our close friendship and the vision of successive Druk Gyalpos in guiding India-Bhutan relations to new heights," PM Modi said.

Kwatra said King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck briefed PM Modi on his significant transformation and reform initiative that Bhutan is currently undertaking.

He reiterated India's continued and full support to the socio-economic development in Bhutan based on the priorities of the Royal Government and in keeping with the transformation initiatives and reform process as per its vision.

Kwatra said the visit of Bhutan King, which has been long in planning, takes forward the long- standing tradition of regular high level exchanges between the two countries.

He said Bhutan King's visit provided excellent opportunities for the two countries to not only review the full range of bilateral engagement but also sketch a roadmap in terms of the next steps "that we would take to further on multifaceted cooperation and partnership".

"In terms of specific outcomes, which we would be following up based on the discussions, it was agreed that India would step up its support to Bhutan's upcoming 13th Five Year Plan. The specifics of the support, its distribution into different projects that is something which is to be worked out between the two systems going forward. At Bhutan's request, India would work to extend an additional standby credit facility. This would be over and above the two existing standby credit facilities that is operating between the two countries," Kwatra said.

"We would work to shape long term sustainable arrangements for export of agricultural commodities from Bhutan. Also work to develop long-term bilateral arrangements for assured supply of critical commodities to Bhutan, which would include petroleum, fertilizers, and coal," he added.

He said the ICP would be set up along India-Bhutan border somewhere near Jaigaon.

"We are also examining and considering setting up the first Integrated Check Post (ICP) along India-Bhutan border, which would be somewhere near Jaigaon. The exact specific location of the ICP is yet to be determined, but the broad location point is known," Kwatra said.

"We will also try and expedite the proposed Kokrajhar-Gelephu rail link project through Government of India support in consultation of course with the Bhutanese side. This in some ways will be historic because this would be the first ever rail link between India and Bhutan. And naturally links up well to the rest of the regional connectivity infrastructure in South Asia," he added.

The Foreign Secretary said India will consider positively Bhutan's request to sell power from Basochhu hydro-electric project.

"In the field of hydro-power specifically, which has been the cornerstone of our economic relationship, we have agreed to an upward revision of tariff of the Chhukha hydro-electric project. This is the oldest hydro-electric project with Bhutan and is of great significance. Two, in the space of hydro-power itself, we will consider positively Bhutan's request to sell power from Basochhu hydro-electric project. This would be perhaps done through the energy exchange mechanism of the market. The details are yet to be worked out but the discussion is that it could be done through the market exchange mechanism," he said.

Kwatra said India would extend favourable consideration to Bhutan's request regarding power trade and access to financing for new and upcoming hydropower projects.

"The specifics of this would vary from project to project and would naturally been in sync with our CBT guidelines. And also expand our energy partnership to include non-hydro-renewables particularly in the field of solar, and also maybe see how the core bilateral cooperation between our two countries in the field of e-mobility could be expanded," he said.

"Besides the existing range of hydropower projects and also exploring the non-hydro-renewable space, we would also try and expedite the finalization of modalities for new hydroelectric projects, hydropower projects, including the Sankosh hydroelectric project," he added.

The Foreign Secretary said that the discussions between the two leaders covered the entire gamut of India-Bhutan cooperation, and also issues of respective national and mutual interest.

Answering queries, Kwatra said there are some core fundamentals of India-Bhutan relationship.

"These fundamentals are shared values, trust, mutual respect and a close understanding and sensitivity to each other's interests and concerns. Now besides this exemplary and unique relationship that India and Bhutan have, we also have a time-tested framework of security cooperation. And as part of that, both countries maintain a longstanding tradition of very close consultations on matters relating to their mutual interest and, of course, security also. Now in this context the intertwined and indivisible nature of our security concerns is self-evident," he said.

He was about Bhutan PM's reported remarks about China being a stakeholder in resolving Doklam issue.

"With regard to the specificity which was inherent in some of the questions, all I would say is that Government of India very closely follows all developments which have a bearing on our national interest and we would take all necessary measures to safeguard them as necessary. Now as regards the recent statements and the related commentary to them is concerned, I would say one, that India and Bhutan remain in close touch relating to our shared interest, including security interest, and I would only reiterate, you know, our earlier statements on this issue, which very explicitly and very clearly bring out our position on the determination of the tri-junction boundary points," Kwatra said.

He said the bilateral ties are marked by close friendship, positive approach and cooperation.

"If you look at the basic fundamentals of the relationship of both countries, the basic structure, if you evaluate their diversity, then you will find five or six things. First, close friendship; second positive approach; third is cooperation and collaboration, which is the basis for both societies' progress and growth journey. There is trust and mutual respect and sensitivity.

Kwatra said that PM Modi and Bhutan King covered the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation issues and issues of respective national interests.

"They looked at all the issues. With regard to the recent statements and I said this in response to the earlier set of questions on this matter, with regard to the recent statements, and also the media commentary, which came on it, all I would say is one, India and Bhutan remain in close touch, in close coordination relating to our shared national interests, including security interest, and two, reiterate our earlier statements which explicitly bring out our position on the determination of the tri-junction boundary points."

Answering a query about lesser number of Bhutan students studying in India and preferring destinations such as Australia, he said there is no change in terms of access and availability of Indian education system "to our partner countries in our neighborhood and to their people not just in terms of their presence here, but also in terms of the continuing national treatment that they get here".

"Which destination did they choose, of course, is always an evolving feature in terms of what happens, you know, within that society," he said.

The Foreign Secretary said when King Jigme Wangchuck met CEOs of five or six key companies of India, the essential focus was that "if we talk of further strengthening infrastructure cooperation, how do we interface private sector participation from India with that infrastructure partnership".

Answering another query on fee to be paid by Indian tourists visiting Bhutan, he said people-to-people ties are crucial element of bilateral partnership and the flow of people is going on well.

"Under the new tourism policy of Bhutan, the Government of Bhutan had, at that time, introduced a fee of SDF USD 200 per day for, on international tourist. The tourists from India however, were required to pay only a concessional fee of Rs 1200 per day, not USD 200 per day, which was announced for the rest of the international tourist. This also, I think, was started off on an experimental basis. So we will see where this progresses. But as of now, on the ground, I think the flow of people between both sides is going on well and this is something which we constantly keep discussing with the Bhutanese government," he said.

'The Bhutan King arrived in Delhi on Monday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on him on Monday and hosted a dinner, which "involved good discussions and interaction" with the key CEOs of some of the Indian companies.

King Jigme Wangchuck also called on President Droupadi Murmu. (ANI)

