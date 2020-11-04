New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): India on Tuesday condemned the terrorist attack at Kabul University, calling it an "inhuman act" that was a stark reminder that terrorism must be eliminated for durable peace in Afghanistan.

"India strongly condemns the dastardly terrorist attack at Kabul University. India stands in solidarity with those who have lost their sons and daughters in this heinous act," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The statement further read that India salutes the aspirations of Afghan youth in their quest for knowledge, education and peace.

"Education is one of the most important gains of the last 19 years in Afghanistan and must be preserved. India salutes the aspirations of Afghan youth in their quest for knowledge, education and peace. This inhuman act is a stark reminder that terrorism, in all its forms, must be eliminated for durable peace in Afghanistan and the region," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on Kabul University that led to the killing of 20 people.

He extended his prayers for the families of the victims and the injured, adding that India will continue to support Afghanistan's struggle against terrorism.

"I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack at Kabul University today. Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured. We will continue to support Afghanistan's brave struggle against terrorism," Modi wrote on Twitter.

According to the sources, as many as 20 people were killed and 40 injured in an attack at Kabul University on Monday. According to the sources quoted by Tolo News, at least 20 people were killed and over 40 more were wounded in the Kabul University attack. (ANI)

