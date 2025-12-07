Shanghai [China], December 7 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Shanghai on Sunday inaugurated its new, state-of-the-art Chancery at the Dawning Centre in Changning District, marking the first relocation of its office premises in over 32 years, in China's central business hub.

Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of India to China, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour and formally inaugurated the new Chancery in the presence of nearly 400 guests, including members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the Shanghai Municipal Government, and members of the Indian diaspora from Shanghai, Hangzhou, Ningbo, Suzhou, Nanjing, Yiwu, Keqiao and other cities under the Consulate's jurisdiction, as per the statement.

Also Read | Katy Perry Goes Instagram Official About Relationship With Former Canada PM Justin Trudeau (See Post).

https://x.com/IndiaInShanghai/status/1997577307360489967?s=20

Speaking at the inauguration, Consul General Pratik Mathur thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and the local Shanghai authorities for their support and reaffirmed the Consulate's commitment to providing seamless services to Indian nationals and Chinese partners.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka: Death Toll Rises to 627, Several Hundred Missing After Cyclonic Storm's Fury in Country.

The Consul General noted that the new premises -- occupying the entire 6th floor (1,436.63 sq. m.) of the Grade-A Dawning Centre, more than double the Consulate's previous operational space at the Shanghai International Trade Centre. This expansion enables the consolidation of consular, commercial, cultural, and administrative functions on a single, secure, modern floorplate, resulting in enhanced efficiency and improved public service delivery, the statement added.

Highlighting the significance of strengthening India's oldest consular presence in mainland China, he added that the Dawning Centre's location in the Hongqiao-Gubei foreign business corridor, home to several diplomatic missions and major multinational corporations, offers the Consulate an excellent strategic vantage point. Its proximity to the Hongqiao transportation hub and the Gubei international community further supports the Consulate's expanding engagement across East China.

Reflecting India's broader approach to inclusive and people-centric governance, the Consul General remarked that the move aligns with the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. The upgraded facilities, he added, embody this ethos by enabling better service delivery to the entire Indian community and all stakeholders engaging with the Consulate.

The opening also comes at a time of renewed dynamism in bilateral exchanges. Consul General Mathur highlighted that initiatives such as the recently opened direct flights between India and Shanghai will further strengthen trade, travel, and business linkages, making the enhanced capacity of the new Chancery particularly timely.

The Consulate General of India, Shanghai, will commence full operations from its new premises on December 8. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)