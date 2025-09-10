New Delhi [India], September 10(ANI): India, Iran, and Armenia held the third round of trilateral talks in Tehran on Monday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The meeting was co-chaired by Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI) from India; Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Director General for South Asia at Iran's Foreign Ministry; and Anahit Karapetyan, Head of the Asia-Pacific Department at Armenia's Foreign Ministry, on September 8 in Tehran.

The sides expressed satisfaction at the regular and annual holding of the trilateral consultations and reviewed the progress achieved as a result of decisions made at the 1st meeting held in Yerevan in April 2023 and the 2nd meeting held in New Delhi in December 2024.

They further emphasised fulfilment of the goals set for the said meetings in order to secure mutual interests and promote prosperity and welfare in the region, MEA stated.

The sides emphasised expanding and deepening cooperation, especially in the fields of connectivity, including the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and Armenia's "Crossroads of Peace" project. The parties also reviewed and highlighted initiatives aimed at further developing relations in economic, trade, and other areas of mutual interest.

Further, MEA noted that it was "agreed that the next round of trilateral consultations will be held in Armenia in 2026."

The second India-Iran-Armenia trilateral consultation was held in December 2024, where the three sides discussed a wide range of matters, including connectivity initiatives, engagement in multilateral fora, and regional developments, the Ministry of External Affairs press release stated.

The discussion in the trilateral consultations was led by Joint Secretary of the Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran Division JP Singh from the Indian side, along with delegations from Iran and Armenia.

From Iran, the Director General of the South Asia Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hashem Ashja' Zadeh, led the discussion; meanwhile, Armenia was represented by the Head of the Asia-Pacific Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Anahit Karapetyan.

"The 2nd India-Iran-Armenia Trilateral Consultations took place in New Delhi today. Discussions covered connectivity initiatives, multilateral engagement & regional developments. Emphasis was placed on enhancing trade, tourism, cultural exchanges & strengthening people-to-people ties," the MEA stated in a post in X.

The last trilateral consultation between the three nations was held in the Armenian capital of Yerevan in April 2023. (ANI)

