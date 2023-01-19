New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): India has taken "strong note" of an Indian woman's allegation of sexual harassment in Pakistan High Commission and asked them to investigate the matter, Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Responding to a question regarding an Indian national's complaint regarding sexual harassment in Pakistan High Commission, Arindam Bagchi said, "The ministry has taken strong note of this complaint. We have raised the issue with Pakistan high commission authorities and we have asked them to investigate the matter."

In the press briefing, Bagchi further said, "We have also seen in recent days the statement by Pakistan foreign ministry that they are looking into the case."

A female academician from Punjab accused some senior staff of the Pakistan High Commission in the visa section in Delhi of indecent behaviour and sexual harassment. She had applied for a visa to visit Pakistan and had booked an online visa appointment with the Pakistan High Commission.

The female professor alleged that during this time another employee came and started asking her personal questions, which made her uncomfortable. The female academician claimed that the employee asked her, "Why am I not married? How do I live without marriage? What do I do for my sexual desire?"

The female academician claimed that she was uncomfortable with the questions and tried to divert the topic. However, the Pak official still insisted on asking the same questions.

Last week, the Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson has said it is looking into allegations by an Indian woman against a Pakistani official at their mission in New Delhi, The Express Tribune reported. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said all their diplomatic staff are strictly instructed to conduct themselves professionally.

"We attach high importance to proper etiquette and behaviour towards all visa and consular applicants. All our diplomatic staff is under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally," The Express Tribune quoted Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch as saying.

"While we are looking into this case, we are surprised at its timing and the manner in which it has been raised. There are robust mechanisms in place for the redressal of all public grievances. There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting our Missions," Mumtaz Zahra Baloch added. (ANI)

