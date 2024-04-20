New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Indian and Uzbekistan armed forces performed yoga on Saturday under the ongoing joint military exercise 'DUSTLIK' in the Termez District of Uzbekistan.

During the exercise, armed forces from both countries came together and participated in yoga for fitness and health as they strengthened bonds of camaraderie and bonhomie, the Indian army said.

Also Read | Mid-Air Trauma: Passenger’s Leg ‘Snaps in Half’ After Flight Suffers Turbulence En Route to New Zealand, Endures Pain For Six Hours.

In a post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence shared details of the exercise, saying, "Exercise #Dustlik 2024 The #IndianArmy and #Uzbekistan Armed Forces contingents came together & participated in #Yoga for fitness & health as they strengthen bonds of camaraderie & bonhomie, during the ongoing Exercise #Dustlik."

On Thursday, General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), visited the training area and attended the opening ceremony of India-Uzbekistan joint military Exercise DUSTLIK.

Also Read | Shark Attack in Australia: Huge Shark Mauls Snorkeler to Death Near Abrolhos Islands.

The Army Chief visited Uzbekistan from April 15-18. He was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Defence for Combat Training and the Chief of Southern Operations Command from the Uzbekistan side, according to an official release.

General Manoj Pande was briefed by the contingent commanders about the exercise plan on arrival at the exercise area. Post-briefing, he witnessed the training activities, which included the display of martial arts and other tactical activities, the release said.

General Manoj Pande addressed and interacted with troops of both contingents and appreciated their hard work and joint efforts while undertaking this exercise. He complimented the contingents for their great demeanour and professional conduct.

The Army Chief underscored the importance of a growing partnership between the two countries and the Armed Forces. He undertook a windshield tour of the training facilities, visited the Termez Museum and also interacted with the media, as the release mentioned further.

As per the release, Exercise DUSTLIK aims to foster military cooperation and enhance combined capabilities to execute joint operations in mountainous as well as semi-urban terrain. It would focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning, joint tactical drills and the basics of special arms skills.

It will enable the two sides to share their best practices in Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for conducting joint operations.

The Exercise will also facilitate the development of interoperability, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers from both countries, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)