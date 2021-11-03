Hanoi [Vietnam], November 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Vietnam counterpart Pham Minh Chinh and had a productive exchange on the sideline of COP26 in Glasgow, informed the Embassy of India in Hanoi on Wednesday.

India and Vietnam reaffirming comprehensive strategic partnership, it added.

"Reaffirming Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! Prime Minister @narendramodiand Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a productive exchange on the sidelines of #COP26 in Glasgow," tweeted Indian Embassy in Vietnam.

PM Modi was on his five-day foreign visit to Rome, Italy and Glasgow, UK. He returned to India on Wednesday morning after enhancing India's self-declared renewable energy commitments at COP26 in Glasgow, and outlining India's position on global issues at G20 Summit.

PM Modi also held various bilateral meetings with several heads of the state on the sidelines of the G20. He met German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Pope Francis, President of the European Council, Charles Michel, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

In Rome, Prime Minister also met Indonesia President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong. The Prime Minister also met French President Emmanuel Macron.

During his COP26 address on Monday, Prime Minister Modi announced five "amrit tatva" including the target to attain net-zero emissions by 2070. He declared that India will increase its capacity of non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030. (ANI)

