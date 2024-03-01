New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Indian Navy and Malaysian Navy are taking part in joint drills as part of the third edition of Exercise Samudra Laksamana. The joint exercise is aimed at strengthening bonds and enhancing interoperability between the two navies, according to an official release.

The Indian Naval Ship Kiltan and Royal Malaysian Ship KD Lekir are involved in the ongoing joint drills under Exercise Samudra Laksamana, which began on February 28 and will conclude on March 2 at Visakhapatnam.

The exercise is aimed at harbouring professional interactions between the two navies followed by the operational phase at sea, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

At the harbour, the crews of both ships will have various professional interactions, including subject matter expert exchanges on topics of mutual interest, sports fixtures, and other interactions, the release stated further.

"These interactions are aimed to enhance (the) knowledge base, share best practices and further cooperation on maritime aspects," the MoD added in its statement.

During the sea phase, units would be jointly honing skills while conducting various operations at sea.

A post from the official X handle of the Indian Navy stated, "3rd Edition of #IndianNavy #RoyalMalaysianNavy Exercise #SamudraLaksamana from 28 Feb - 02 Mar 24, #Visakhapatnam. #INSKiltan & #KDLekir participating. Harbour & Sea phases will involve professional, sports & social interactions & operational evolutions."

"The exercise aims to strengthen bonds and enhance interoperability between the Indian and Royal Malaysian Navy," the Navy added.

India-Malaysia defence relations have steadily grown over the years, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Malaysia-India Defense Cooperation meetings at the level of the Defense Secretary are held regularly, the MEA noted. (ANI)

