New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): In the highest-ever offshore seizure, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a joint operation with the Navy and Gujarat Police has seized gigantic consignment of about 3,300 kg of drugs in Indian Ocean and arrested five foreigners.

The seized drug is 3,110 kg "Charas and Hashish", 158.3 kg crystalline powder Meth and 24.6 kg suspected Heroin.

The recovery is under a component of "SAGAR-MANTHAN 1", a series of maritime operations, launched by the NCB in coordination with the Indian Navy by pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a drug-free India.

"In a joint operation carried out by NCB, Navy, and Gujarat Police, a gigantic consignment of approximately 3,300 kg of drugs was seized in Indian Ocean. This is highest offshore seizure by quantity in the country and record in itself which includes highest seizure of Charas/Hashish in the country. Five suspected foreign national have been detained and arrested," said Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General (Operations) NCB.

As per the officer, the historic success is a testament to government led by Prime Minister Modi's unwavering commitment to making our nation drug-free.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated NCB, Navy, and Gujarat Police over the success, saying "drugs are the enemy of the country's security and future".

Director General NCB launched Operation "SAGAR-MANTHAN" headed by Gyaneshwar Singh and comprising officers of Operations Branch of NCB Headquarters and officers of operations and intelligence branches of the Indian Navy to counter the threat to national security emanating from maritime trafficking of drugs in Indian Ocean region.

A series of such maritime operations have been launched by NCB in coordination with the Indian Navy. The present Operation was earlier preceded by "Operation Samudragupta" which was a huge success. The primary objective of the operation is to collect actionable inputs which could lead to interdiction of ships carrying narcotics contraband.

For this task, the Gyaneshwar Singh said, the team exchanged and gathered information from Indian Navy and other drug law enforcement agencies such as ATS Gujarat and intelligence agencies.

"The team also cultivated numerous domestic as well as international assets. Technological interventions were also deployed in generating actionable inputs. The continuous intelligence collection and analysis resulted in generating a reliable input," Singh said.

Explaing the seizure, Gyaneshwar Singh said, NCB operations branch received information from a reliable source that a foreign fishing vessel, which is unregistered and doesn't have any AIS installed will be coming in Indian waters with more than 3,000 kilograms of narcotics substance and 5-7 foreign nationals on board.

"It will be delivering the contraband to a fishing boat suspected to be coming in from Tamilnadu between 0500- 0700 hrs on 27th Feb 2024 at a given point within Indian waters," he added.

As per the NCB Deputy Director, the operation codenamed as "SAGAR-MANTHAN -1" was launched following this information, and subsequently a joint team of NCB Operations Branch, Indian Navy and Gujarat ATS was constituted for this operation and mobilised.

To intercept the vessel, the officer said, the NCB requested the Indian Navy for assistance.

"Immediately responding to our request, the Indian Navy mobilised its mission-deployed maritime patrol aircraft and warship for this operation. The Joint team of NCB operations unit and Gujarat ATS with the help of Indian Navy, intercepted a suspicious vessel on February 27 morning. The vessel and crew was towed to Porbandar by the Indian Warship for further necessary action," the officer said.

"Five foreign nationals who are not carrying any identity documents have been detained/arrested. One Thuraya and four mobile phones along with the boat carrying drugs has been seized. The drug packaging material bears the print 'Ras Awad Foods Co, produce of Pakistan'," the officer said.

A total of 3,110 Kg Charas/Hashish, 158.3 Kg crystalline powder Meth and 24.6 kg suspected Heroin has been seized, he added.

The officer said further investigation in the case is on to bust the entire international syndicate, and that requisite help of foreign Drug Law Enforcement Agencies will be taken.

"Efforts have been made by NCB to identify and disrupt the entire networks involved in such transnational trafficking of drugs and this operation is also an outcome of such efforts. This operation is also a great example of Inter-agency cooperation and coordination. NCB places on record the appreciation for the stellar cooperation by Indian Navy and ATS Gujarat Police for this major milestone towards achieving Government's goal of Drug free India," he added. (ANI)

