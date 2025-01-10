Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, lauded the contributions of the Indian diaspora and stated that they have left an "indelible mark" on the global society.

Addressing the Valedictory Session and Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards Ceremony on Friday, Jaishankar stated that the people of Indian origin are holding political offices and leading organisations, the EAM said that their "extraordinary achievements" have made Indians proud and have bolstered India's ties with other countries.

Also Read | Chandra Arya, Canada’s Indian-origin MP, Says He’ll Run for Prime Ministership (Watch Video).

"The Indian diaspora has made outstanding contributions to both India and the world in diverse domains based on your immense talent, creativity, dedication, commitment and perseverance. From holding political offices and leading organizations to excelling in various domains and walks of life. They have left an indelible mark on global society," Jaishankar said.

"Their extraordinary achievements have made India and Indians proud and have strengthened our relationship with other peoples and nations. When the world thinks of India, its particular image or relationship is what is shaping our collective brand," he added.

Also Read | Hush Money Case: US-President Elect Donald Trump Loses Supreme Court Appeal, Faces Sentencing.

The Foreign Minister affirmed confidence that the awardees would continue to serve as effective bridges between India and the rest of the world.

"The Pravasya Bharatiya Saman awards that would be conferred by the President of India Droupadi Murmu on select members of the Indian diaspora are a recognition of their achievements. At the same time, they are also a statement of the value that India attaches to its diaspora. I felicitate the Pravasi Bharatiya Samana awardees and I am confident that they will continue to be an effective bridge to the world," he said.

Stating that the current era is that of greater interdependence, technology flows and talent mobility, Jaishankar discussed the dual perspectives of "India first" and "Vasudeva Kutumbakam"

"We approach the world with the twin perspectives of India first and Vasudeva Kutumbaka. When India progresses, so does one-sixth of humanity. When we do global good, our own people stand equally to gain. This is now an era of greater interdependence, technology flows and talent mobility. In many ways, it is the diaspora that will help define our image as a resurgent civilization," he said.

"The PBD serves as a catalytic platform. It is a matter of great satisfaction that we have had productive and wide-ranging conversations in the last few days. My gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for gracing the occasion as it culminates," the EAM added.

Jaishankar further acknowledged the efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs in organizing the PBD convention for two decades, which has strengthened international relationships.

"For two decades now, the Ministry of External Affairs has been organizing the PBD convention across the country. Wherever we have gone, wherever we have met, it has helped to raise the international profile of the state and strengthen its diaspora bonding," Jaishankar said in his closing remarks.

https://x.com/drsjaishankar/status/1877639911127298352?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

Earlier, after the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Honored to receive President Droupadi Murmu today at the #PravasiBharatiyaDivas2025 Convention in Odisha."

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat". A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)