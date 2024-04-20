New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Indian Navy on Saturday conducted Exercise Poorvi Lehar on the East Coast under the operational control of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.

The exercise aimed to validate procedures and assess the Indian Navy's preparedness to address maritime security challenges in the region effectively, the Ministry of Defence said in an official statement.

Also Read | Mid-Air Trauma: Passenger’s Leg ‘Snaps in Half’ After Flight Suffers Turbulence En Route to New Zealand, Endures Pain For Six Hours.

The exercise saw the active participation of ships, submarines, aircraft, and Special Forces. Conducted in multiple phases, Exercise Poorvi Lehar included combat training in realistic scenarios during the Tactical Phase and various firings during the Weapon Phase to demonstrate the Indian Navy's capability to deliver ordnance accurately.

A significant aspect of the exercise was the operation of aircraft from diverse locations, ensuring near-continuous Maritime Domain Awareness across the area of operations. In addition to assets from the Eastern Naval Command, the exercise also involved participation from the Indian Air Force, Andaman & Nicobar Command, and Coast Guard, showcasing a high degree of interoperability among the services.

Also Read | Shark Attack in Australia: Huge Shark Mauls Snorkeler to Death Near Abrolhos Islands.

"The exercise witnessed participation of Ships, Submarines, Aircrafts and Special Forces. XPOL was conducted in multiple phases including combat training in a realistic scenario during the Tactical Phase and successful conduct of various firings during the Weapon Phase towards reaffirming Indian Navy's capability to deliver ordnance on target," the statement read.

"With operation of aircraft from diverse locations, a near continuous Maritime Domain Awareness was maintained throughout the Area of operations. In addition to the participation of assets from Eastern Naval Command, the exercise also witnessed participation of assets from IAF, Andaman & Nicobar Command and Coast Guard indicating a very high degree of interoperability amongst the Services," it added.

According to the statement, Exercise Poorvi Lehar provided valuable lessons to participating forces, allowing them to operate under realistic conditions and enhancing their readiness to respond effectively to maritime challenges in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)